Marie Krivicich

Krivicich, Marie
Marie W. Krivicich, age 94, Sunday June 28, 2020. Former longtime parishioner of Corpus Christi Parish where Marie was active as a Eucharistic Minister, in the prayer group and as a choir member. She graduated from South High School in 1944 and worked for Bonny Floyd's. She also was an employee of Rockwell International, where she won a championship as a pitcher for the softball team. She retired from the Industrial Commission of Ohio. She had a passion for learning new skills such as short hand, public speaking, real estate and working with computers. Marie was a member of Toastmasters and a long time resident of Hide-A-Way Hills. She was married to her childhood sweetheart and dancing partner Daniel for over 65 years. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and knew no strangers. It was very important to her to attend her children and grandchildren's events and to support them in every way. Her cooking ability was comparable to Picasso painting a masterpiece. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel, son Daniel Jr. and parents Joseph and Mary Egich. Survived by daughter, Cynthia Krivicich; and son, Gregory (Gail) Krivicich; daughter-in-law, Margaret Krivicich; grandchildren, Greta (Erik) Lawson, Daniel (Jessica) Krivicich III, Steven (Pamela) Krivicich, Michael (Elyssa) Krivicich, Kelly (Anthony) Klein, Joseph (Amanda) Krivicich and Sara Krivicich; great grandchildren, Kelly and Xander Lawson and Luka, Stella, Kieran, Layla, Celeste, Madeleine and Ava Krivicich; sister-in-law, Cleo Egich; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Marie's memory to Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave., Cols., OH 43206.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.