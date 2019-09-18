Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Marie Landes


1923 - 2019
Marie Landes Obituary
Landes, Marie
1923 - 2019
Marie E. Landes, age 96, of Washington Court House, went to live in peace in paradise to her new home in heaven on September 17, 2019. Marie was born April 29, 1923 to the late Hester and Ola (Bridwell) Gill in Columbus, OH. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and Sunday School Teacher. Marie is survived by her daughters, Carole (Phil) Wright, Jessie Mitchell; grandchildren, great grandchildren; and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jesse and son Robert. Just like a lost sheep God welcomes her home and says I love you my child come on in. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, September 23, 2019, from 12-1PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will follow at 1PM with Rev. Gray Marshall officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019
