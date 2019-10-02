|
McKeon, Marie
1930 - 2019
Marie L. McKeon, age 89, of Grove City, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hoover Haus. Marie was a long time Realtor in the Grove City Community and her prestigious Real Estate career included numerous awards and achievements but none more important than helping people find their dream home. Marie was a long standing member of the Columbus Board of Realtors, member of the Grove City Girls Club, and long time supporter of Arts in the Alley in Grove City. She christened the porch at Plank's on Broadway in Grove City, but her proudest accomplishment was raising her 5 children. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Alvin W. McKeon, sister Alyce, daughter-in-law Letitia McKeon. She is survived by her children, Robert (Christine Walters) McKeon, Leann (Rhonda Sexton) McKeon, Timothy McKeon, Marty (Laurie) McKeon, Kim (Jacquie Joseph) McKeon; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Robertson, Parker McKeon, Chase McSweeney, Kurtis McKeon, Emma McKeon; great granddaughter, Keagan Robertson; brothers, Leo and Dean McDermott; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends she made selling homes and enjoying Grove City. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 am with Marti Hurd, Officiant. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Marie's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and donations may be made in Marie's memory to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019