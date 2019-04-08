|
Ryan, Marie
1923 - 2019
Marie R. (nee Hillgrube) Ryan, 95, of Columbus, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA., on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W.; mother of Joseph (Mary Pat) W. Ryan, Jr., Nancee (Mark) Staib and Marc (Jennifer) Ryan. She is also survived by 6 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Tues. eve. (4/9/19) at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Mass will begin at 10:30 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church. For full funeral info and obituary: www.Toppitzer.us
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019