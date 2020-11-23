Schuiteman, Marie
1935 - 2020
Marie Schuiteman, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Marie was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1935 to the late Anthony and Anna Machuta. Also preceding in death was her husband Donald Schuiteman and brothers George and Bill Machuta. Marie grew up in Chardon, Ohio a suburb of Cleveland. She loved to ballroom dance. Her love of dance led to Marie meeting her husband Donald at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Cleveland. Marie and Donald later moved to Columbus where they decided to start a family. Marie was a very dedicated mother not only to her two sons but to many of their neighborhood friends as well. Marie was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church for 40+ years, where she was a member of the choir. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She looked forward to her trips to the bank and Kroger where the employees all knew her by name. Marie had a love of animals, especially the cats and dogs she had as pets over the years. She could often be found feeding the birds. Marie will be deeply missed by her loving sons, David (Natalie) and Michael (Amber) Schuiteman; grandchildren, Nicholas, Ruby, and Violet Schuiteman; sister, Patricia Harkins; and nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.
to share memories and condolences.