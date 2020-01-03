|
Shields, SNDdeN, Marie
Sr. Marie Shields, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born on February 7, 1938, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at the age of 81, in the 65th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Her parents and her brothers Bro. Martin, CSSR and Bernard preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in education and pastoral ministry took her to Cincinnati, Columbus, and Hamilton, Ohio. Sr. Marie joined the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center in 2019. The visitation will take place on January 8, 2020 from 1:30-2:45pm at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH, (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Rd., Columbus, OH 43224 (614-267-3406). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020