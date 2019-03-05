|
|
Broyles, Marie Thelma
1927 - 2019
Marie Thelma Broyles, 91, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Marie was born on June 7, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Henry and Grace (Roberts) Burger. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband William Broyles, sons Alan, Alfred and Arnold Broyles, daughter Anita. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Broyles; grandsons, Chuck and Patrick Morlan; numerous great-grandchildren. Marie has resided at the Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center since 2011. The family wishes to thank Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center, Capital City Hospice and Pastor Gary for their excellent care and compassion shown to Marie during her illness. Per Marie's wishes, there will be no services. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019