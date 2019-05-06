|
Walburn, Marie
1944 - 2019
Marie E. Walburn, age 75, of Pickerington, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born January 4, 1944, in Quaker City, OH to the late Herbert Ray and Kathryn (Finley) Ankrom. Marie was a 1962 graduate of Whitehall-Yearling High School. She worked for the Anderson's for over 20 years. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Terry Walburn; sister, Myrna Minor; sons, Terry Ray of Athens, and Mark of Hebron; grandchildren, Brendan Walburn, Alyssa Gohlke, Storm Walburn, Emma Walburn, Kateyann Walburn; and step-grandson, John Keffer. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Thursday, May 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, Inc. Aladdin Shriners, 1891 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019