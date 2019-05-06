Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Walburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Walburn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Walburn Obituary
Walburn, Marie
1944 - 2019
Marie E. Walburn, age 75, of Pickerington, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born January 4, 1944, in Quaker City, OH to the late Herbert Ray and Kathryn (Finley) Ankrom. Marie was a 1962 graduate of Whitehall-Yearling High School. She worked for the Anderson's for over 20 years. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Terry Walburn; sister, Myrna Minor; sons, Terry Ray of Athens, and Mark of Hebron; grandchildren, Brendan Walburn, Alyssa Gohlke, Storm Walburn, Emma Walburn, Kateyann Walburn; and step-grandson, John Keffer. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Thursday, May 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, Inc. Aladdin Shriners, 1891 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now