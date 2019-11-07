|
|
Tanagho, Mariette
1945 - 2019
Mariette "Mira" Tanagho, passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, leaving us to be with God and the angels in heaven. Mira is survived by her husband, Nash of 51 years; her sons, Sharif and Rob; her grandsons, Chris and Jack; her brother, Mounir; and sister, Magda; and their families. She is also survived by many other relatives in Egypt and the U.S. Mira was known to always be smiling and spreading her kindness. Her passions included her grandchildren, playing cards and watching Ohio State sports. She was genuinely a beautiful person and will always be loved and missed by those who had the chance to know her. Friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Mary Coptic Church, 200 Old Village Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43228. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019