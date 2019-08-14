|
Marilee Taylor Lowery-Bush, age 92, passed away on August 13, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, she was most recently a resident of Brookdale Muirfield in Dublin, OH, having moved there after being a longtime resident of Worthington, OH. Preceded in death by first husband Frank Lowery Sr. (widowed 1987), second husband Hobart Bush, parents Ralph and Pearl Taylor, brothers Jim, Walter, Jack and Ralph, Jr. She is survived by sons, Frank Lowery, Jr. (Dr. Deborah Stahl Lowery), Ralph Lowery (Marcia); grandchildren, Rachael Smith (Art), Ryan Lowery (Jessica), Sarah Lowery (Chris Beasley), Megan Singer (Armando), Christopher Stahl; and great-grandchildren, Arthur and Evelyn Smith, Logan and Alexandra Lowery and Gram Beasley. Marilee was also blessed to have many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many thoughtful friends who lovingly kept in close contact with her. A graduate of Columbus North HS, she went on to receive both her BS Ed. and MS Ed. from The Ohio State University having an illustrious career as an educator in the Columbus Public Schools. She was the ultimate mentor and champion for students with special needs, challenges and disabilities. Marilee embraced community service and mentorship and she participated in numerous organizations including Leadership Columbus, the Worthington Circle of Grandparents Program, and the Harding Hospital Reading Volunteers. She was a founding member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority (Ohio Lambda Chapter), a society of women educators. With their support she was able to enthusiastically attend meetings until age 91 and then continued to enjoy their frequent visits and cards. With her first husband Frank Sr., a Worthington HS social studies teacher and travel guide, Marilee traveled (and shopped!) extensively world-wide and loved to recall all the exotic places she had seen. Later
in life, she pursued a second career in real estate. Throughout her life she was a dedicated follower of fashion and style. Marilee was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Worthington. A lifelong learner, at age 88 she completed a vigorous three-year weekly study course obtaining a Certificate in Theological Education from The University of the South School of Theology. Always interested in religious diversity, she was additionally active in Xenos Christian Fellowship where she was blessed to be part of a wonderful home church, and also enjoyed attending services and classes at Congregation Beth Tikvah. Visitation will be held at 10am on August 23, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 700 High St., Worthington, OH 43085. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11am with the Rev. Dr. Stephen H. Applegate officiating. Inurnment to follow immediately at St. John's Columbarium. Afterwards, all are invited to a reception to be held at the church. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home, Worthington, OH. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Muirfield and Brookdale Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be considered for Brookdale Hospice or the ADK Lambda Chapter Scholarship fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019