|
|
Mueller, Marilee
1934 - 2019
Marilee Fodey Mueller, age 84, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019