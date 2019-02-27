|
|
Allen, Marilyn
1936 - 2019
Marilyn Rose (Lantz) Allen went to Heaven on February 6, 2019 in her daughter's arms. She was born to Lucy Sylvia Embree Lantz and John Raymond Lantz in Pennsville, OH on April 7, 1936. Survived by her daughter, Margaret Rose Allen (Carlos Hoyt); and her three beloved grandchildren, Ben, Nina and Izzy Hoyt. It is no understatement to say that her life was dedicated to education. Marilyn earned a B.S.Ed. from Ohio University and an M.Ed. from The Ohio State University and taught for nearly 40 years in the Columbus Public Schools. She participated in the membership and leadership of numerous education associations at the local, state and national level. Her passions were many, and included her Christian faith; family and friends; travel, both local and international; theater, music and art; all things Ohio University; Volkswagen Beetles; Buckeye football, and her German heritage. She will be most remembered for her unending energy, sense of humor, ability to make any moment a special occasion, and her loving dedication to her family. She will be greatly missed by many. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22 from 4-7 pm. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 am. Both events will be held at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43212. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: The I Know I Can program supports Columbus City School students in pursuit of a college education. Please note Marilyn Allen on the memo line to donate in her memory. I Know I Can, 1108 City Park Avenue, Suite 301, Columbus, Ohio 43206; The Marilyn Lantz Allen Memorial Scholarship is being established for students in the Patton College of Education at Ohio University. The Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019