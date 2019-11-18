The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
1300 Urban Drive
Marilyn Ann Kelly


1930 - 2019
Marilyn Ann Kelly, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Arthur and Helen (Gartner) Dolder. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward F. Kelly, step mother Stella (Casey) Dolder, and brother Robert Dolder. Marilyn is survived by her five children, Ed Kelly (Debbie), Susan Broeg (Robert), Karen Hittner (Larry), David Kelly (Karen), and Michael Kelly; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Shawn, Shannon, Heather, Emily, Nicole, Ryan, Daniel, Mike, Max; and 7 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn loved life and all of the people that surrounded her. She was born and raised in German Village where she attended St. Mary's and met her husband Ed. Ed and Marilyn became charter members of St. Anthony Church in 1963. She worked in the school and church office, led religious article sales and served in the St. Clare Circle. Marilyn was a member of the St. Anthony Women's Club, Heritage Club, Cum Cristo Community and Daughters of Erin. She was nominated as a candidate for Catholic Woman of the Year. Marilyn will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strong faith was a shining example to all who loved her. Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-6 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive. Con-Celebrants, Fr. Tom Petry and Fr. William Duraney. Procession to Resurrection Cemetery immediately following Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to St. Anthony Church or Capital City Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Marilyn's video tribute and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
