Baldwin, Marilyn
1929 - 2020
With her family by her side, Marilyn Eileen Baldwin, 90, of Worthington, OH, passed away peacefully on Feb 26. She was born on 9/5/29 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph AND Marion Corbin. Marilyn worked many years as a Certified X-Ray Technician. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years, Harlan Edison Baldwin, sister Joan Larson, and Aunt Elizabeth (Betty) Monahan. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Joachim) Reich, Elizabeth (Liz), (Kemper) Allison; and her adored grandchildren, David (Ashley) Allison Alyssa (Barry) Heller and twins, Michael and Katie Allison; and many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Marty McKinney. Marilyn loved her dogs, cooking, baking, sewing, reading, gardening. She took pride in her lawn equipment. Marilyn had a good sense of humor, and a big heart. She was dearly loved by many and will be missed by all. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace, Mom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020