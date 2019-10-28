|
Benjamin, Marilyn
Marilyn F. Benjamin, age 92, entered into God's presence on Sunday, October 27, 2019 by faith in Jesus Christ. Ephesians 1:13. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on February 18, 1927 to Charles and Edith Doley. Marilyn loved her Lord, her family and friends and her kind and caring attitude to others will always be remembered. Retired from Viking Engraving and J.P. Morgan Chase. She volunteered in Church Ministries for many years at Grace Polaris Church. Preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Morehouse and Kathy Benjamin; grandchildren, Steven Morehouse (Pittsburgh) and Tracy Benjamin; great-granddaughter and husband, Deidra and David Canady; sisters, Mary Ellen Karnes and Barbara (Dave) Cloyd; and many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11am at the Ministry Center of Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington Galena Road, Westerville, Ohio with Pastor Tim Waggoner officiating. Please use the Worthington-Galena entrance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Marilyn's memory to the Shriner's Children Fund, St Jude's Hospital, or the Grace Polaris Church. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019