|
|
Biggs, Marilyn
1948 - 2019
Marilyn Jean Biggs, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 70. Marilyn was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Auston and Elaine Rufener Whitaker. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Richard Biggs; brother, Ronald (Linda) Whitaker; nephew, Christopher Whitaker; and niece, Jennifer Whitaker. Her faithful companions, Buddy the dog and Mittens the cat; along with many cousins and friends. Marilyn and Richard were longtime members of Maize Road United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to Christian music. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019