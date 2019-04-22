The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Biggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Biggs

Obituary Condolences

Marilyn Biggs Obituary
Biggs, Marilyn
1948 - 2019
Marilyn Jean Biggs, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 70. Marilyn was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Auston and Elaine Rufener Whitaker. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Richard Biggs; brother, Ronald (Linda) Whitaker; nephew, Christopher Whitaker; and niece, Jennifer Whitaker. Her faithful companions, Buddy the dog and Mittens the cat; along with many cousins and friends. Marilyn and Richard were longtime members of Maize Road United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to Christian music. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now