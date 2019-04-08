|
|
Boardman, Marilyn
1930 - 2019
Marilyn Hawk Boardman, born May 9, 1930 in Shelby, Ohio, passed away April 6, 2019 in Worthington, Ohio. Daughter of John C. and Thelma Anspach Hawk. Graduate of Shelby High School and The Ohio State University. Member of Alpha Phi Sorority and Psi Chi. Longtime volunteer at The Ohio Historical Society. Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Jack M. Boardman and daughter Margaret. Survived by daughters, Holly Boardman of Orlando, Florida, Elizabeth Boardman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mary Catherine McKenna and husband, Carl of Columbus; and son, Thomas and wife, Lesha of Reynoldsburg. Also survived by granddaughters, Melissa (Nick) Shafer of Johnston, Iowa, Stephanie (Steven) Rasmussen of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Violet (Dana) Rader of Columbus, and Chelsea Boardman of Las Vegas, Nevada; and brother, Edwin B. (Mary Ann) Hawk of Shelby, Ohio. Memorial service will be held at 4 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 3 P.M. until time of service Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229 or to the , Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Ohio 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedigner.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019