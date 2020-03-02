|
Cain, Marilyn
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Cain, age 84, passed away March 2, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 5-8 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Prayer Service 7:45 pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 10:30 am St. Mary's German Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's German Village in Marilyn's name. Please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020