Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:45 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's German Village
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Cain


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Cain Obituary
Cain, Marilyn
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Cain, age 84, passed away March 2, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 5-8 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Prayer Service 7:45 pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 10:30 am St. Mary's German Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's German Village in Marilyn's name. Please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -