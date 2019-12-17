Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cordle
Marilyn Cordle Obituary
Marilyn J. Cordle, age 88, passed away peacefully early December 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a Graduate of Columbus South High Class of 1949. Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies but most of all she enjoyed and loved her family. Preceded in death by James, her husband of 68 years, parents John Elmer Baker and Ruth Capehart Baker, brother Kenneth F. Baker, sisters Mildred J. "Jean" Grell, Jackie Bernard, and Jennifer Snider. Survived by children, Cathy (Michael) Cavanaugh, Mark (Susan) Cordle, Leslie (John) Brodnik, and Dean (Sherri) Cordle; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin Baker; sisters, Janet M. Hagerman, Donna Sabo, Cheryl Cervi, and Candyce Mathew. Family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935. To sign and view Marilyn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
