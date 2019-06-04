The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Marilyn E. Gordon

Marilyn E. Gordon Obituary
Gordon, Marilyn E.
1929 - 2019
Marilyn E. Gordon (Rankey) was born July 4, 1929 and passed away June 1, 2019 after a brief illness of brain cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald W. Gordon. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Diana (Tim) Wagoner; son, Dennis Gordon; 3 grandchildren and their spouses; and 6 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 9-11am Friday, June 7, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A graveside service will immediately follow at Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice Greater Columbus, 2740 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
