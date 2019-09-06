|
Roth, Marilyn E.
1930 - 2019
Marilyn E. Roth, age 89, of Grove City, passed away September 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Marilyn was born June 17, 1930 In Cincinnati, OH to the late Howard F. and Margaret (Bierman) Volz. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter C. Roth; daughters, Susan Koehler, Nancy Belford, Marcia (Charlie) Beavers, Reenie (Jimmy) Pilkington, and Carla Inglish; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Volz; sister, Nancy (Robert) Layman; and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn graduated from Columbus West High School. She loved to bowl, bake, cook, and play euchre with her card club. She loved decorating for and celebrating Christmas. She loved family gatherings and even drop-in visits from family and friends. Marilyn was fun loving and known for her quick wit and funny sayings. She loved and cared deeply for her family. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her brothers Robert, Kenneth, and Jerauld Volz, daughter Janice Roth, sons Garry, Tommy, and Danny Roth, granddaughters Kelsey Inglish and Laura Belford. Marilyn's family will receive friends 3-5 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her Memorial Service will follow at 5 PM. Pastor Patti Morlock officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels by LifeCare Alliance, 670 Harmon Ave., Columbus, OH 43223 or Mt. Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Marilyn or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019