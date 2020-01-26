|
|
Gillotte, Marilyn
1938 - 2020
Marilyn E. Gillotte, age 81, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Anderson, Indiana and most recently attended the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. She dedicated her life to teaching others about Jesus Christ. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and opened her home to pastors, missionaries, and others in need. She hosted many gatherings in her home. She sang and played the piano beautifully. She retired from the Columbus Public School system where she worked as a secretary, and volunteered hundreds of hours to help children. In her free time, she loved to cook, bake, crochet, sew, and make doll clothes. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Duncan, and six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Earl "Bill" Gillotte; children, Tim (Gina) Gillotte, Carla (Brian) Keeton and Tom (Meredith) Gillotte; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020