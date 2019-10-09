|
Huston, Marilyn
Marilyn Huston, age 80, October 8, 2019. After a long illness. She fought her illness with dignity and courage and never complained. Marilyn and her beloved husband of 26 years, David Huston enjoyed cruises and travelling to different islands admiring the different sights and sounds of the world. She was a secretary for Allen Brothers Painting. She then worked for Nestle Co. in Sunbury, Ohio also at Pier One then Sanese and retired. Survived by her loving husband, David R. Huston; daughter, Kathy J. Snyder; and son, Eric (Heather) Allen; step-son, Adam Huston; grandchildren, Michaela, Chuck Jr., James (Holly), Wes (Teri), Jacob, Jared, Josh, Parker; great-grandchildren, Corey, Tyler, Cole, Jayden, Abby and Carter; step-mother, Dee Cook; sisters, Joy McBrien, Darla (Jack) Bickley; brothers, Dallas (Shirley) Cook, Donald (Terri) Cook; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband Robert Allen, son-in-law Charles Snyder, father Donald Cook, mother Edith Pettit, grandparents Clarence and Ethel Cook. Friends received Friday, October 11, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where funeral service will be at 10am Saturday. Burial to follow Trenton Twp Cemetery in Sunbury, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in Marilyn's name. To sign the on-line condolences, www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019