Owens, Marilyn J.
1926 - 2019
Marilyn J. Owens, age 93, of Westerville, passed away May 19, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by husband Eugene Owens, brother Richard Niven. Survived by daughter, Carole Pollock; son, Alan (Kathleen) Owens; grandson, Canaan John Pollock; brother, Ralph Niven. No services to be held. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Marilyn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019