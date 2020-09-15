1/1
Marilyn J. Rehling
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rehling, Marilyn J.
Marilyn June Rehling, age 84, passed away September 9, 2020. She was born March 23, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. to John and Dorothy (Doyle) Fahey, the second of four daughters. Marilyn graduated from Lourdes Academy and attended Cleveland Institute of Art. She lived in Michigan and Illinois before moving to Westerville, OH in 1965. Marilyn was devoted to raising her two daughters Mary and Carolyn. She loved art and started a craft business, Gifts from the Sea. She loved dogs and had four in her lifetime. In 2003, Marilyn relocated to Atlanta, GA to be closer to family. She worked for companies large and small before retiring in 2007. She was a Resident Ambassador for Atria Park, Tucker, where she helped orient new residents. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Mary (Rich) Shepherd and Carolyn Rehling (Alex Schaefer); two sisters, Carol Sandor and Dorothy (Don) Kumhall; and by three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen (Dick) Garcher, and brother-in-law Paul Sandor. Services are postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation @Parkinson.org. For the full obituary please visit leafcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved