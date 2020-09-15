Rehling, Marilyn J.
Marilyn June Rehling, age 84, passed away September 9, 2020. She was born March 23, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. to John and Dorothy (Doyle) Fahey, the second of four daughters. Marilyn graduated from Lourdes Academy and attended Cleveland Institute of Art. She lived in Michigan and Illinois before moving to Westerville, OH in 1965. Marilyn was devoted to raising her two daughters Mary and Carolyn. She loved art and started a craft business, Gifts from the Sea. She loved dogs and had four in her lifetime. In 2003, Marilyn relocated to Atlanta, GA to be closer to family. She worked for companies large and small before retiring in 2007. She was a Resident Ambassador for Atria Park, Tucker, where she helped orient new residents. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Mary (Rich) Shepherd and Carolyn Rehling (Alex Schaefer); two sisters, Carol Sandor and Dorothy (Don) Kumhall; and by three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen (Dick) Garcher, and brother-in-law Paul Sandor. Services are postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation @Parkinson.org. For the full obituary please visit leafcremation.com