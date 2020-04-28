|
|
Landry, Marilyn
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Ann Layman Landry, age 84, of Pickerington, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1935 in Columbus to the late John Curtis Layman and Dorothy (Tyack) Layman Weeks, and was a graduate of Columbus East High School. Marilyn taught private piano lessons for 30 years in Columbus, then worked 10 years at Penney's Outlet, retiring to Florida in 1988, where family was hosted and entertained. She returned to Pickerington in 1995. Her kindness and generosity was infectious with both family and friends. She traveled to five continents and some thirty countries and appreciated it all. In later years she became an expert colorist of cards, letters, and pictures. She also assisted with lawn mowing and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norman Landry; sons, Stephen (Linda) Landry, Reynoldsburg, John Brett (Brenda) Landry, Ponte Vedra, FL; daughter, Jill Ann (Ted) Herold, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Dani Antalocy, Sara Avery, Hollie Shapiro, Adam Landry, Kyle Landry, Michael Herold, Jake Herold; great-grandchildren, Elli Antalocy, Leo Antalocy, Evanna Antalocy, Delilah Shapiro, CeCe Shapiro, and Madi Rose Avery; step-grandchildren, Destiny Avery and Trinity Avery; sister, Margaret Smith; brother, John Layman; and several nieces and nephews. A private service for immediate family will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington, with Pastor Mike Roddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Logos Bible Church, 623 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 in Marilyn's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020