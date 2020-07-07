Locke, Marilyn
1930 - 2020
Marilyn Ann Locke, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Grove City, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020. Born on May 28, 1930 to Francis and Artella Cobb in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and Gordon, her husband of 61 years. She is survived by a sister, Nancy (Jack) Sword of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Larry (Kathie) Cobb of Peebles, Ohio; numerous nieces, and nephews. Her surviving children include Stephen of Columbus, Gordon (Karen) of Columbus, Susan (Joe) Lilly of Lakeland, Florida, and Roger (Carey) of Naples, Florida; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was a longtime member of the Church Triumphant, where she played the piano and organ. Family will receive friends Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9-11a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 12noon with Rev. William Pellum officiating at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43213. To sign and view Marilyn's online book of memories please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com