George, Marilyn Mae
1936 - 2019
Marilyn Mae George passed away at home on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born 11-10-36 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Godfrey and Florence (Lisk) Horst. She is predeceased by her parents: sisters, Janice Rapp, Ruth Rader, Bertha Lou Horst, and Marge Davis. Marilyn was a graduate of Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing, Cincinnati, Ohio and St. Joseph's College, Windham, ME. She was a registered nurse with Doctors Hospital and Ohio Health. She is survived by daughters, Kim (Lance) Crawford, Argyle, TX and Kay Masters, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Ty and Kelly Mae Crawford, A.J. and Chad Masters. Marilyn's interests included reading, golfing, and traveling abroad. She was a member of First Community Church and a school volunteer at Prairie Norton Elem. It was Marilyn's wish that there be no viewing or service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019