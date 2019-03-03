Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Mae George


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Mae George Obituary
George, Marilyn Mae
1936 - 2019
Marilyn Mae George passed away at home on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born 11-10-36 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Godfrey and Florence (Lisk) Horst. She is predeceased by her parents: sisters, Janice Rapp, Ruth Rader, Bertha Lou Horst, and Marge Davis. Marilyn was a graduate of Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing, Cincinnati, Ohio and St. Joseph's College, Windham, ME. She was a registered nurse with Doctors Hospital and Ohio Health. She is survived by daughters, Kim (Lance) Crawford, Argyle, TX and Kay Masters, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Ty and Kelly Mae Crawford, A.J. and Chad Masters. Marilyn's interests included reading, golfing, and traveling abroad. She was a member of First Community Church and a school volunteer at Prairie Norton Elem. It was Marilyn's wish that there be no viewing or service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.