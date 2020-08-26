Miller, Marilyn

1949 - 2020

Marilyn Janet Miller, 71, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away at her home Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Columbus on June 19, 1949 to the late Raymond D. and Alberta Poth Miller. She is a 1967 graduate of Mifflin High School, where she played saxophone in the marching band and during her senior year, she was a majorette. Also during her senior year, she wrote a column entitled "Inside Mifflin" which ran in the Tri-Community news. After graduation she attended Capital University, where she learned how to play the violin and later attended OSU. She enjoyed being a member of both indoor and outdoor 4H clubs, later becoming a 4H club assistant leader and was also a Camp Counselor at Camp Ohio. In 1967, she was second runner up to the Franklin County Jr. Fair Queen and was on the Queens court. Marilyn was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, leading her church's library and archives committee, and later founded the Buckeye Chapter of the Lutheran Church Library Association. She was very active in church activities including singing in the choir, serving on church council, and playing the piano for the pre-school Sunday School opening service. Marilyn also felt a closeness with St. Luke Lutheran Church since some family members belong there. She appreciated both the Peace Care team, especially Wendy Slates and Bonnie Lucas, and Pastor Steve Brown from St. Luke for their support through her extended illness. She retired from the OSU Libraries after 47 years. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching the OSU marching band at football games. She had an interest in church stained-glass windows, and gave presentations based on her research. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her Aunt Mabel and Uncle George Miller, Aunt Doris Poth, Aunt Marvene Poth and Uncle Harry (Ruth) Poth. She is survived by a brother, David (LuAnn) Miller; sisters, Kathie Miller and Linda Miller; and cousins, George Miller, Charles Poth, and Greg (Becky) Poth. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 31 at 11am at Peace Lutheran Church, Pastor Doug Warburton officiating. (Due to COVID-19 protocols there will not be visitation at the church. The church asks that guests do not arrive before 10:45am on Monday. Guests are also asked to wear masks - one will be provided at the door if needed.) Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery.



