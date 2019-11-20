|
|
Mindigo, Marilyn
Marilyn Frances Mindigo, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 15, 2019 at Arbors West in West Jefferson, Ohio. She was born on March 11, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Nadine F. and Richard D. Mindigo and eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio where she grew up. After graduation from Franklin Heights High School she attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Marilyn was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church. She loved playing the piano, art, music and everything about the Queen and the British royal family. She is survived by her mother, Nadine; and brothers, Richard, Michael, Edward and Philip; nephews, Ryan, Mark and Michael; nieces, Lauren and Katie; ten cousins; five great nephews and a great niece. Marilyn's cremains will be buried with her grandparents Hilda and Francis Parker at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota in the beautiful Black Hills that she cherished. A family memorial service will be held there next summer. Donations can be sent to Arbors West, 375 W Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162, where a gift will be made in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019