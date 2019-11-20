The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Mindigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Mindigo


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marilyn Mindigo Obituary
Mindigo, Marilyn
Marilyn Frances Mindigo, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 15, 2019 at Arbors West in West Jefferson, Ohio. She was born on March 11, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Nadine F. and Richard D. Mindigo and eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio where she grew up. After graduation from Franklin Heights High School she attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Marilyn was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church. She loved playing the piano, art, music and everything about the Queen and the British royal family. She is survived by her mother, Nadine; and brothers, Richard, Michael, Edward and Philip; nephews, Ryan, Mark and Michael; nieces, Lauren and Katie; ten cousins; five great nephews and a great niece. Marilyn's cremains will be buried with her grandparents Hilda and Francis Parker at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota in the beautiful Black Hills that she cherished. A family memorial service will be held there next summer. Donations can be sent to Arbors West, 375 W Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162, where a gift will be made in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now