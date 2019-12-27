Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
12809 St. Rt. 736
Marysville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Nicol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Nicol


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Nicol Obituary
Nicol, Marilyn
1941 - 2019
Marilyn L. Nicol age 78 of Plain City passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at the Kobacker House, Columbus after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Born October 27, 1941 in Plain City on the family farm. Active and faithful member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Marysville. She married her high school sweetheart and they have been together ever since. After raising her family she went back to school and earned her RN degree and retired as an labor and delivery nurse for Memorial Hospital for over 28 years. She especially loved raising her Holstein calves and showing them at the local county fairs and earning numerous state awards. Preceded in death by her parents: Leroy M. & Geraldine (DeBolt) Porschet; sister: Debra Kunze; brothers-in-law: Robert Moder, Merrill Nicol. Survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Russell Nicol, whom she married July 18, 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chuckery; son: Gary (Cindy) Nicol; daughter:Kim (David) Murphy; 5 grandchildren:Chris Nicol, Kyle Nicol, Dr. Amber (Alex) Mack, Greg Murphy, Brian Murphy; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Christopher, Conner, Aaron and Asher; sister: Lois Moder; brothers-in-law: John Kunze, Rodney (Cheryl) Nicol; sisters-in-law: Connie (Dean) Hager, Donna Nicol. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 PM Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12809 St. Rt. 736, Marysville, with Pastor Jack Heino officiating and burial at St. John's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -