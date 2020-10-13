Marilyn Paulsen

Paulsen, Marilyn

Marilyn Helen Paulsen, 86, a near life-long resident of Ohio, died peacefully on October 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Miss Paulsen was born on July 4, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. She grew up in Athens, Ohio and attended Ohio University, receiving Bachelor's degrees in math and English and becoming just the third person in OU history to earn a 4.0 grade point average. After working at IBM, Marilyn became a teacher at Upper Arlington High School in Upper Arlington, Ohio. She taught math for 25 years, was faculty advisor for the Buddy Club and supporter of the school's sports teams and orchestra. Upon retiring she served as a substitute teacher, exam proctor, and volunteer at school events and the learning center. Marilyn was a member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church, actively supporting every aspect of the church, and United Methodist Women. Her travels included 44 mission trips to twelve countries on six continents. Additional volunteer work included the Scandinavian Club of Columbus and the United Methodist Free Store. She was a perennial participant in the CROP walk, completing 2.5 miles each year and collecting each donation with a personal visit. As a final act of volunteerism, she has donated her body to science. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Gaige Brue Paulsen, her brother Gaige Richard Paulsen, and niece Stacey Alison Paulsen. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Susan Paulsen; two nephews, Gaige (Carol) and Derek Paulsen; two grand nephews, Brue and Griffith; and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Maize Manor United Methodist Church (Columbus), Crop Walk (Columbus), or Go International (Wilmore, KY).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store