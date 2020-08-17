Perry, Marilyn
1933 - 2020
Marilyn (Leedy) Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2020. Born in 1933 in Butler, Ohio, she was a devoted wife, and a loving mother. She worked as an executive secretary and later as an insurance underwriter. An outstanding home cook, she showed her love to family and friends through food and was always willing to add another plate to the table. She was an avid crafter and a supporter of Nationwide Children's Hospital as a member of TWIG 155 for more than 40 years. After retiring she became of member of the women's quilting group at the Blendon Senior Center in Westerville. She is preceded in death by her parents Grace and Leland Leedy, sisters Annabelle Keck and Margie Gleason. She will be missed by her husband of 64 years, Philip Perry; and three children, Regina (Jim) Wright, Brenda Muncie, and Kevin (Susi) Perry; five grandchildren, Lauren, Shane, Shawn, Kristen, and Sheridan; five great grandchildren, Austin, Aniyah, Hunter, Gracelee, and Vincent. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 20 with Funeral Service Thursday, August 21 at 10am. Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Masks/facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Contributions in her memory can be made to the TWIGS of Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com