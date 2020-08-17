1/
Marilyn Perry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry, Marilyn
1933 - 2020
Marilyn (Leedy) Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2020. Born in 1933 in Butler, Ohio, she was a devoted wife, and a loving mother. She worked as an executive secretary and later as an insurance underwriter. An outstanding home cook, she showed her love to family and friends through food and was always willing to add another plate to the table. She was an avid crafter and a supporter of Nationwide Children's Hospital as a member of TWIG 155 for more than 40 years. After retiring she became of member of the women's quilting group at the Blendon Senior Center in Westerville. She is preceded in death by her parents Grace and Leland Leedy, sisters Annabelle Keck and Margie Gleason. She will be missed by her husband of 64 years, Philip Perry; and three children, Regina (Jim) Wright, Brenda Muncie, and Kevin (Susi) Perry; five grandchildren, Lauren, Shane, Shawn, Kristen, and Sheridan; five great grandchildren, Austin, Aniyah, Hunter, Gracelee, and Vincent. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 20 with Funeral Service Thursday, August 21 at 10am. Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Masks/facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Contributions in her memory can be made to the TWIGS of Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved