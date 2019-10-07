|
|
Phillips, Marilyn
1930 - 2019
Marilyn Louise Phillips, age 88, of Columbus passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Albert and Laura McCroskey. Retired from JC Penny and Apollo 3 and Saxton Realty, as well as VOA. Preceded in death by parents, siblings Francis and Donald. Survived by daughter, Karen (Steve) Cowgill; sister, Donna (Joe); grandchildren, Trent (Amanda) and Brett Cowgill; great grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, Marley, Gabe, Scarlett; nieces and nephews, Lora and Adam, Evan and Celeste. Friends may call at the 100Fold PCG, 3150 Demorest Rd., Grove City, OH 43123 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2pm until time of memorial service at 3pm with food and fellowship held after the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer SW Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019