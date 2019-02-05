|
|
Pullman, Marilyn
1932 - 2019
Marilyn H. Pullman, went home to be with her Creator on January 21, 2019. Daughter of Verne Higens and Eva Bell, Marilyn was born in Beaver, Iowa. She graduated from Simpson College and married her husband, David E. Pullman. They traveled to his various jobs at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa, Stephens College in Columbus, Missouri, Michigan State University, and finally, Ohio State University. Marilyn was a kindergarten teacher who loved Harry Potter and Smithsonian magazine. Marilyn and David loved to travel and The Holy Land and The Second Journey of Paul were the most delightful and meaningful of their travels. Marilyn was the Vice President of the Naomi Circle of United Methodist Women in 2004 and regularly attended Worthington United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave an email condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019