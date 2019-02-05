Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Pullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Pullman


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marilyn Pullman Obituary
Pullman, Marilyn
1932 - 2019
Marilyn H. Pullman, went home to be with her Creator on January 21, 2019. Daughter of Verne Higens and Eva Bell, Marilyn was born in Beaver, Iowa. She graduated from Simpson College and married her husband, David E. Pullman. They traveled to his various jobs at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa, Stephens College in Columbus, Missouri, Michigan State University, and finally, Ohio State University. Marilyn was a kindergarten teacher who loved Harry Potter and Smithsonian magazine. Marilyn and David loved to travel and The Holy Land and The Second Journey of Paul were the most delightful and meaningful of their travels. Marilyn was the Vice President of the Naomi Circle of United Methodist Women in 2004 and regularly attended Worthington United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave an email condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now