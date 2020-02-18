|
|
Bain, Marilyn R.
1933 - 2020
Marilyn R. Bain, age 86, of Grove City, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Marilyn was born in Westerville, OH to the late William and Pauline Karn. She graduated from Grove City High School and retired from Ohio State Life Insurance after many faithful years of service. Marilyn was very active in the Grove City community; she was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star # 502 and the Grove City Evening Lions Club. She participated in many of the programs at the E.L. Evans Senior Center. Marilyn was also a member of St John's Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Bain, son Kenneth E. Bain and daughter-in-law Debora Slivinski Bain. Marilyn is survived by her son, Steven E. Bain; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Kravchuk, Anna Bain, Nicole (Greg) Hershey, Kenneth (Chevonne) Bain, Justin and Joel Bain; great grandchildren, Ben and Jack Hershey, Ian and Charley Kravchuk and Nick Mason; sister, Karen (Harold) Wagner; brothers, Paul (Joann) and Daniel (Sally) Karn; daughter-in-law, Susan Bain; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday and 9-10 AM Wednesday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where her funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, February 26. Pastor Patti Morlock officiating. Interment at Grove City Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to t the or the Grove City Evening Lions Club. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Marilyn.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020