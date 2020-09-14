Elsea, Marilyn S.
1924 - 2020
Marilyn S. Elsea, 95, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1924 in McComb, OH to Howard and Fern Norris. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Elsea, sister Carol Wolford and brother Dean Norris. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Steve (Patty) Elsea and Kim (Tina) Elsea of Columbus; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tony) Troiano, Brian (Kelli) Elsea, Jennifer (Bobby) Miller, and Lora (Tommy) Goetz, all of the Columbus area; 9 great-grandchildren; nephews, Brad (Susan) Wolford and Mark Wolford, all from the Findlay area. Marilyn was a humble and selfless person who lived her life with dignity and class. She was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She loved playing bridge, traveling, walking and spending cherished time with her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who should be proud of the amazing job she did raising and guiding her family with her gentle touch. Thanks to the staff at Sunrise of Dublin and the caregivers of Capital City Hospice for the loving care and comfort they provided. A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
