Marilyn (Schumacher) Sells Webb, age 105, passed away on November 6, 2020. Member of OES (former Lithopolis Chapter). Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1933. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Jess (Murphy) Schumacher and Albert Herman Schumacher; husbands Raymond Edward Sells and Stanley Webb, and her daughter Nancy Jean (Sells) Hershberger. She was a loving mother and grandmother and leaves behind two sons, Ronald Lee Sells of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and James Raymond Sells and his wife Barbara Ellen (Wellman) Sells of Kissimmee, Florida, and 3 Step-Daughters, Sandra (Webb) Hedrick and her husband Don of Ashville, Ohio, Madeline (Webb) Haab, of Florida, and Valerie (Webb) Kandel and her husband, Steve of Englewood, Florida. Also, an extended family of 3 grandsons, James Robert Sells of Portsmouth, Virginia, Christopher Allan Sells, and his wife Barbara Evelin (Lamont) Sells of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Douglas Eugene Hershberger of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She also leaves 9 great grandchildren, 8 great, great grandchildren, and 1 great, great, great granddaughter, and many other nieces and nephews. Marilyn will be interred at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio on Friday, November 20, 2020. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations to either of the two organizations listed below would be acceptable. Wesley Hospice 4588 Wesley Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 New Albany, Ohio 43054 Wesley Glen Retirement Community, 5155 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. To sign and view Marilyn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
