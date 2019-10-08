|
|
Strasser, Marilyn
1929 - 2019
Marilyn G. Strasser, age 90, passed peacefully into the hands of God on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Columbus on February 12, 1929, and was preceded in death by her husband Fred T. Strasser, son John R. Strasser, sister Jean Brown, brother-in-law Walter T. Brown. Marilyn attended East High School and The Ohio State University. She was a Member of Brookside Golf and Country Club for many years and was an avid golfer, active in the Women's Golf Program and, with husband Fritz, couples golf events. She was a Member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dublin. She was involved in Volunteer work over the years with Riverside Methodist Hospital and the Polio March of Dimes among her favorites. She and Fritz spent many winters on Hilton Head Island, SC, where the ocean was her special 'peace on Earth'. Marilyn is survived by sons, Tom (Missy) Strasser, and Dan (Beth) Strasser, 'the loves of her life, as were her Grandchildren', Lauren (Dan) Spinosi, Ben Strasser, Megan Strasser, Abby Strasser and Matt Strasser; her 'special nieces', Lynda (Avory) Grayson, Nancy (Daryl) Lynskey, and Sue (Gary) Leking; her 'special nieces and nephews by marriage', Denny Strasser, Jackie Strasser, Beverly Allen and Bob Strasser; and special friend and caregiver, Linda Rhoades. A special thanks to her Doctors and Nurses, in private practice and at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Friends may call at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH from 9-10 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, where a service will be officiated by the Rev. Stephen Smith at 10 am, with burial to follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dublin and/or to the Franklin County Branch of the American Red Cross Seniors Community Transportation Program.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019