Troth, Marilyn
1960 - 2019
Marilyn Kay Troth ascended to Heaven, December 14, 2019, surrounded by family in her Grove City home. Marilyn was born in Lufkin, TX, on September 29, 1960, to parents Gene & Jo Ann Nerren, and married March 15, 1986 to Richard Troth. Marilyn's unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and her passionate caretaking are qualities that will continue to inspire all who know her. Her infectious laugh still echoes in the hearts of those who love her and remember her quick-witted humor, tenacity, and never-give-up attitude. She welcomed friends into her heart as if they had known her their entire lives. Marilyn is survived by husband Rick, daughter Chelle, son Martin; mother Jo Ann; siblings Michael (Barbara) Nerren, Matt (Toni Cheryl) Nerren, and Diane (Scott) Bennett; nieces Leslie, Sissie, Billie, Nia, Nyla, & Misty; father-in-law William Troth; and hundreds of caring friends. She continues to love each one from God's presence. Ohio loved ones may celebrate Marilyn on Wednesday, December 18, at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Visitation: 4-6pm; Service: 6pm. Texas loved ones may celebrate Marilyn on Saturday December 21, at Believers Bible Church, Lufkin. Add'l details TBA. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary and extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019