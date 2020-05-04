Marilyn Walburn
1927 - 2020
Walburn, Marilyn
1927 - 2020
Marilyn Walburn, 92, died in Columbus on April 29, 2020. She was born in Columbus, OH to Nina (Graves) Mitchell and H. Alton Mitchell. After spending her early childhood in Sarasota FL, Marilyn returned to Columbus to attend West High School. She received her bachelor's degree from University of Kentucky (Kappa Alpha Theta sorority) and her Master's degree in accounting from Franklin University. Marilyn worked as a tax accountant for Buckeye Steel in Columbus and Anchor Hocking Glass in Lancaster. An avid birder and gardener, Marilyn was active in the National Audubon Society and was a volunteer in the Master Gardener program at Inniswood Metro Gardens in Westerville. She also enjoyed travel, reading, and listening to WOSU. Marilyn spent her last 19 years as an active resident at Friendship Village in Columbus. Preceded in death by her parents and a son Ray Tyner. Survived by a son, Rick Walburn; and a sister, Margery Mitchell. In light of current conditions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
