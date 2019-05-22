|
|
Webster, Marilyn
1936 - 2019
Marilyn Agnes (Fox) Webster, age 83, safely home with The Holy Family on May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Kathryn (O'Hara) and Edward Joseph Fox, 6 sisters and 2 brothers Jane Pultz (Dr. Andrew), Ann Fox, Dr. Thomas E. Fox (Christena), Helen Macklin (Paul), Genevieve Miller (Worthington), Rose Marie Burch (Lawrence), Edward J. Fox Kathryn Brennan (Dr. John), niece Nancy A. Macklin, and nephews Daniel E. Fox, Dr. Jeffery Miller and Thomas Fox Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Webster; beloved dog, Francis; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn loved her Lancaster, St. Mary's Class of 1954 classmates. BSRN from The Ohio State University, she loved her career as a Columbus Public School Nurse and her years at Children's Hospital as a Pediatric Critical Care Nurse where she also taught Pediatric Nursing (Timken Hall). Funeral Mass Friday, May 24, 10:30, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus. Msgr. Stephan Moloney, V.G. Presider. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery and Celebration of Life at St. Andrew Parish Hall following. In lieu of visitation the family asks that all gather for Celebration after Mass. Donations may be made to Kobacker House Memory Garden for memorial in Marilyn's name OhioHealth Foundation, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019