Marilyn Josephine Zellers, 88, of Pataskala, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mother Angeline. She was born on March 29, 1931 in Richmond, IN, a daughter to the late Edward and Ena (Kirts) Geho. Marilyn loved OSU Football and Basketball but was an avid fan of all sports. She was a member at Etna United Methodist Church. Marilyn is survived by her loving sons, Craig (Kathy), Keith (Barby) and Kevin (Kathryn) Zellers; grandchildren, Abbey (Johnny) Wakefield, Jared (Paula), Kayla, Zac (Ashley), Tyler (Jacky), Ben, Josh, Jonny Zellers and Rebekah (Zach) Kepler; great-grandchildren, Lily, Nora, Jane Wakefield, Jack, Olivia, Zoe, Ryan, Evan Zellers and Robin Kepler; sister, Blanch Conarroe and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Elwood" Zellers, sister, Linda Rodichok and granddaughter, Sarah Zellers. A private graveside service will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or Licking County Aging Program (Meals on Wheels), 1058 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055 in Marilyn's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020