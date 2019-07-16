Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
313 N. State St.
Westerville, OH
Mario Camboni


1926 - 2019
Mario Camboni Obituary
Camboni, Mario
1926 - 2019
It was great sorrow that we announce the passing of a very kind, generous, gentle mentor, Mario Anthony Camboni, 92, Westerville Ohio. His faith is unwaivered, his love of family beyond compare. WWII Veteran serving in the Philipines as a Sargent in the Military Police and a recipient of The Purple Heart. Previous propretor of My Mary Inn and Mario's Restaurant, retired from Westerville City Schools. Survived by beloved son, Mario II; beautiful granddaughter, Haylei Maria; former wife and friend Sheila Camboni; stepsons, Wayne and John Campbell; 3 stepgrandchildren, special great nephew, Bill Camboni Jr.; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Maria Camboni, sister Clara, brothers, Lenoard, Louis and Sebastian. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday, July 18th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St. Westerville, Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Fr. Paul Brandimarti, Celebrant. Interment at Blendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Camboni family in care of Moreland Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
