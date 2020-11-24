1/
Mario Camboni
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camboni, Mario
1944 - 2020
Mario Louis Camboni, 76, of Commercial Point, OH, passed away at on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. Mario was born on October 14, 1944 to the late Leonard and Margaret (Claffey) Camboni in Columbus, OH. Mario was a graduate of Aquinas College High School in 1962. He attended The Ohio State University and enlisted in the U.S. Army one quarter shy of receiving his degree in Political Science. He was stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ Combat Surveillance and Target Acquisition Training Command. He then was deployed to Nha Trang, Viet Nam as a Cryptographer. Upon returning to the US he was stationed at Fort Gordon, GA as an instructor. When he returned from the Army, he worked at the family restaurant, My Mary Garden, on East 5th Avenue in Columbus. He was the third generation to work in the family business, that was opened in 1924 and he continued to operate with his brother, Pat until 2006. After his retirement, he worked at Spencer Aviation for 10 years. Mario was an avid trapshooter and was selected to Ohio State 5-man 16-yard team when he was 18 and was ranked among the highest in the state. He was a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the NRA. He was proud to be one of the first Ford Mustang owners in Columbus. Mario was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William Camboni. Mario is survived by loving wife of 49 years, Sherry (Berger) Camboni; daughters, Julie (Michael) Spencer and Michelle Camboni; grandchildren, Andrew (Julia Nace), Amelia, Mason, and Maxwell Spencer, Gina and Cameron Warren; brothers, Leonard (Theresa) Camboni Jr., Michael (Pamela) Camboni, Patrick (Barbara) Camboni; sister, Maria (Luther) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Visitation will be held from 10am-12noon on Friday, Nov. 27 with Funeral Service at noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating. Military Graveside Service with AMVETS Post 2256 will follow at Beckett Cemetery, Borror Rd., Commercial Point, OH. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Father John R Smith Aquinas Alumni Scholarship, St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43209. www.stcharlesprep.org Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved