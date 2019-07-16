Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
555 N. High Street
Mario M. Salamanis


1935 - 2019
Salamanis, Mario M.
1935 - 2019
Mario M. Salamanis, age 83, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Katina; daughter, Chris Salamanis. Friends may call at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 555 N. High Street Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 am until time of the service at 11 am. Father Demetrios Gardikes officiating. Entombment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or the Kobacker House. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019
