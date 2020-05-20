Mario V. Faini
1929 - 2020
Mario V. Faini, age 90, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020 after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Loie L. Faini, siblings Peter Faini and Larry Faini. He is survived by his loving children, A. John Faini, Kathleen Faini, Joseph (Sharon) Faini, James (Mary Jo) Faini, Kristine (Brian) Johnson, and Kerrie (James) McKendry; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4-7pm at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mario's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Grove City
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
