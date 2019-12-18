The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
807 Havens Corners Rd.
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Marioara Pavel


1950 - 2019
Marioara Pavel Obituary
Pavel, Marioara
1950 - 2019
Marioara Pavel, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019 with her beloved family by her side. She was born February 26, 1950 in Plosca, Romania to Sebastian and Paulica (Ciolan) Andrei. Marioara was a gifted textile artisan, creating beautiful clothing for her family as well as items that she sold through a clothing co-op. In recent years, she and her husband, Ion Pavel, moved to Gahanna, Ohio, USA where they could enjoy the company of their daughter and son-in-law, Emilia and Jeffrey Mahoney and two very special granddaughters, Isabella and Audrey. Her life was blessed with four siblings, Alexandru Andrei (deceased), Lenuta Oana, Florica Curcan and Anghel Andrei (deceased) as well as extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
