Marion Hightower
1941 - 2020
Hightower, Marion
1941 - 2020
MARION C. HIGHTOWER, JR. age 78. Celebration of Life, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Jordan Bible Church, 1825 Woodland Avenue. Visitation 11am Service 12pm. For complete obituary and commiserations please visit our website: waynetleefuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Jordan Bible Church
MAY
20
Service
12:00 PM
Jordan Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service
1370 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 253-7944
