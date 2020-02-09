|
Smith, Marion
Marion "Red" Smith, 91, of Granville, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. He was born on February 18, 1928 in Richwood, OH, a son to the late Marion and Ruth (Chandler) Smith. Marion was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during WWII. On August 10, 1947 Marion married the love of his life, Betty Joan Graham, in Cleveland, OH. They were married 63 years. He worked in various management positions in Marion, OH. In 1966 he went into business with his two brothers, Don and Vern and formed Gahanna Auto Sales, in Gahanna, OH of which he retired in 1990. Marion is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Burket of Cardington, OH; sons, Bruce (Lori) of Delaware, OH, Steve (Lisa) of Pataskala, OH, Jeff of Hebron, OH and Greg of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Chris (Natalie) Hickman, David (Linda) Hickman, Mandie (Mark) Massey, J.B. (Jackie), Jordan, Jacob, Michael and Blake; six great-grandchildren; brother, Vern (Jackie) of Pleasantville, OH; and sister-in-law, Esther of Utica, OH. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his grandson Jordan in 2019 and brother Don in 2019. Friends may call from 11a.m.-1p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 1p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pataskala Cemetery. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020